Sponsor a Meal for Health Care Workers Through Tito’s Burritos

From Tito’s Burritos:

Without question, the past few weeks have been among the most daunting ever for us all, and it doesn’t look like the challenge is going to let up in the short term. During these unprecedented times, the entire the family at Tito’s Burritos & Wings are determined to help the community, keep as much of our staff employed as possible, and save our restaurants; and with that we have decided to do something so that we are still around and able to welcome all of our customers back with open arms (and open doors) when this crisis eventually passes.

Last week, we began sending meals to local hospitals and emergency rooms to show our appreciation and support, and while we would love to continue to do so, we can’t do it alone. The economic demands of such a service, combined with the dramatic downturn in business since statewide restrictions were put in place make it impossible for us to take on this service ourselves.

However, this initiative remains important enough to us that we have decided to reach out to you, our loyal customers, to ask for your assistance. As of today, Tito’s Burritos & Wings will begin seeking sponsorships for ready-to-eat meals for delivery directly to health care providers and first responders at five local hospitals in the communities we serve.

This program will allow us to continue employing (and therefore paying) some of our team so they can support themselves and their families, as well as supporting our local and regional purveyors and suppliers. Most of all, this program enables all of us to do something good for the men and women who are protecting US.

Meals will be delivered to the following hospitals:

TITO’S SUMMIT – Overlook Medical Center

TITO’S MORRISTOWN – Morristown Medical Center

TITO’S RIDGEWOOD – The Valley Hospital

TITO’S SOUTH ORANGE – RWJ Barnabas Health Center

TITO’S BOONTON – Saint Clare’s Health

For more information and to sponsor, visit here.