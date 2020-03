From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced the birth of a female Amur leopard cub at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange. The cub, named Nadya, was born on . . .

