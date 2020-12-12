COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange Towns

Upcoming Essex County COVID Testing Dates

From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

The tests are are being offered to Essex County residents free of charge. To make an appointment, please visit www.EssexCovid.org or call 973-877-8456.

Upcoming testing locations are as follows:

*Monday, December 14th, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Commuter Parking Deck next to Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

*Tuesday, December 15th, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Hall of Records Complex, Employee Parking Deck, 50 West Market Street, Newark

*Wednesday, December 16th, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Department of Public Works, 99 West Bradford Avenue, Cedar Grove

*Thursday, December 17th, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Department of Public Works, 99 West Bradford Avenue, Cedar Grove

*Friday, December 18th, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Essex County Hall of Records Complex, Employee Parking Deck, 50 West Market Street, Newark

*Saturday, December 19th, 8 a.m. to 12 Noon, Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Commuter Parking Deck next to Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

*Additional dates will be announced.

