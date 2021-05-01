Vaccination Opportunity at St. Andrew & Holy Communion in South Orange, May 15

From St. Andrew & Holy Communion:

Help develop herd immunity! On Saturday, May 15, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, Town & Country Pharmacy will be administering COVID-19 Moderna vaccines at the church of St. Andrew & Holy Communion, located at 160 West South Orange, in South Orange, NJ, on the corner of North Ridgewood Road. Anyone who is at least 18 years old and has a form of ID is eligible for an appointment.

To register for an appointment, please call or email the Church Office at 973-763-2355, of SAHCoffice@gmail.com. Someone is available to answer the phone on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 9:30 am to 2:30 am. Parking is available in the NJ Transit parking lot.