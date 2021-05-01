COVID-19

Vaccination Opportunity at St. Andrew & Holy Communion in South Orange, May 15

by The Village Green
From St. Andrew & Holy Communion:

Help develop herd immunity!  On Saturday, May 15, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, Town & Country Pharmacy will be administering COVID-19 Moderna vaccines at the church of St. Andrew & Holy Communion, located at 160 West South Orange, in South Orange, NJ, on the corner of North Ridgewood Road.  Anyone who is at least 18 years old and has a form of ID is eligible for an appointment. 

To register for an appointment, please call or email the Church Office at 973-763-2355, of SAHCoffice@gmail.com.  Someone is available to answer the phone on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 9:30 am to 2:30 am.  Parking is available in the NJ Transit parking lot.

