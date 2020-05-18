VIDEO: ‘SOMA Kids Feed Kids’ Fights Food Insecurity, Teaches Kids Community Service

The following was posted on Jamie Meier’s LiveLoveLens blog on May 14th, and is being reprinted here with her permission:

Meet The Kerner family, organizers of SOMA Kids Feed Kids: Leslie, John, Joey (11), and Ben (9) Kerner are incredible role models in their community!

SOMA Kids Feed Kids, based in South Orange NJ, is fighting food insecurity while teaching kids about community service. Over 60+ families help to provide shelf stable food to kids whose families are facing hunger, in partnership with Toni’s Kitchen in Montclair, NJ and the South Orange/Maplewood School District.

Meet the Kerners! Watch the interview: