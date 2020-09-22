VIDEO: South Orange Honors COVID-19 Heroes as Villagers of the Month

At the September 14 South Orange Board of Trustees meeting, the Community Relations Committee recognized three local organizations as COVID-19 Heroes, going “above and beyond” in responding to the ongoing health crisis.

SOMA Sewing Volunteers, FLAG (Front Line Appreciation Group) of SOMA, and SOMa NJ 3D Printers Alliance were lauded for the “delivery of countless meals to front line workers and making sure that all of the essential workers were safe with PPE [personal protective equipment] and other equipment that they needed,” said Village President Sheena Collum.

SOMA Sewing Volunteers has created and delivered more than 30,000 face coverings to over 80 hospitals and non-profit organization; FLAG is now over 1,300 members strong and has been feeding first responders and front line workers with the help of local restaurants; and SOMA NJ 3D Printers Alliance has printed tens of thousands of face shields.

Middle schooler Jesse Bush, interviewed in a video produced by the Community Relations Committee, said that printing hundreds of masks with the SOMA NJ 3D Printers Alliance “was one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.”