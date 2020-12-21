What South Orange & Maplewood Residents Need to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine

South Orange and Maplewood administrators and health officers have released a detailed document explaining the COVID-19 vaccination process, including when, where and how residents should expect to be vaccinated.

As previously explained, the vaccine will first be made available to certain populations such as health care workers, residents and workers at long-term care facilities, first responders and essential workers, followed by individuals over 65 and/or with pre-existing conditions. The vaccine will be administered at five sites throughout the county in a phased-in approach.

Initially, New Jersey anticipated receiving enough doses of vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna to enable 70% of the population to be vaccinated within six months — achieving what is known as “herd immunity.”

However, the federal government recently announced that a number of states — including New Jersey — would be getting considerable fewer doses in the beginning.

This pushes back the expected time of widespread immunity to Fall 2021.

Read more about the vaccine plan in Essex County here.

See the full South Orange-Maplewood document in this PDF:

Download (PDF, 3.28MB)