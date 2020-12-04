CANCELED: South Orange Live-Streamed Tree Lighting

UPDATE from the South Orange Village Center Alliance: “CANCELED — Unfortunately, tomorrow’s virtual tree lighting in downtown South Orange is canceled due to weather. Be sure to enjoy the tree and holiday decor while shopping and dining in downtown South orange.” We will update this should any further information become available.

The South Orange Village Center Alliance will host a socially distanced and live-streamed Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 5 at 4:30 p.m. at 76 South Orange Avenue.

The event will be live streamed on Facebook @sovillagcenter for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will not feature photos with Santa at the firehouse or the Elf Parade. However, a brass band will be present and Village President Sheena Collum will throw the switch. Local residents can enjoy the tree – and other Holiday decorations – as they shop South Orange Village Center or while driving by in their cars.

You can also support South Orange businesses by attending an upcoming Open-Air Market, shopping at the many stores, eating in an approved and socially distanced manner at restaurants, and purchasing South Orange Gift Cards.