Halloween Is Back ‘Big Time’ in Maplewood Village, Hilton & Spiotta Park for 2022

by The Village Green
The Village Green
After two years of pandemic interruption, Halloween is howling back to full haunting, decorating and costume creativity for 2022 — in Maplewood Village, in the Hilton Neighborhood and in South Orange Downtown’s Spiotta Park.

  • Spooky Spiotta will take place on SUNDAY October 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a costume contest with prizes, interactive games, entertainment by Wanda the Witch, trick or treat stations and more.
  • Maplewood Village Halloween Parade, organized by the SOMA Chamber of Commerce, returns to the streets of Maplewood Village MONDAY, October 31, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will include DJ, a costume contest, and of course, plenty of treats.
  • Hilton Neighborhood Association is hosting a Halloween celebration on SUNDAY, October 30 at 4 p.m. in DeHart Park in Maplewood. Details to come. HNA is also holding a neighborhood Halloween decorating contest. See details below.

