Halloween Is Back ‘Big Time’ in Maplewood Village, Hilton & Spiotta Park for 2022

After two years of pandemic interruption, Halloween is howling back to full haunting, decorating and costume creativity for 2022 — in Maplewood Village, in the Hilton Neighborhood and in South Orange Downtown’s Spiotta Park.

Spooky Spiotta will take place on SUNDAY October 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a costume contest with prizes, interactive games, entertainment by Wanda the Witch, trick or treat stations and more.

Maplewood Village Halloween Parade, organized by the SOMA Chamber of Commerce, returns to the streets of Maplewood Village MONDAY, October 31, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will include DJ, a costume contest, and of course, plenty of treats.

Hilton Neighborhood Association is hosting a Halloween celebration on SUNDAY, October 30 at 4 p.m. in DeHart Park in Maplewood. Details to come. HNA is also holding a neighborhood Halloween decorating contest. See details below.