Holiday Small Business Highlight: Sew Leana In South Orange

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Sew Leana in South Orange is a studio that features adult and child sewing classes, private lessons, workshops and more. Currently, Sew Leana is offering in-person classes (at a limited capacity) for adults and children, as well as virtual classes and private lessons. This holiday season the studio is also selling sewing kits and holiday fabric, as well as gift cards.

Check them out at the South Orange Holiday Market every Thursday. And remember — supporting local enriches the entire community.

Sew Leana

12 W South Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ

Instagram @SewLeana