Business Holiday Maplewood Millburn South Orange Towns

Holiday Small Business Highlight: Sew Leana In South Orange

By Louisa Maynard-Parisi access_timeDec-07-2020

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Sew Leana in South Orange is a studio that features adult and child sewing classes, private lessons, workshops and more. Currently, Sew Leana is offering in-person classes (at a limited capacity) for adults and children, as well as virtual classes and private lessons. This holiday season the studio is also selling sewing kits and holiday fabric, as well as gift cards.

Check them out at the South Orange Holiday Market every Thursday. And remember — supporting local enriches the entire community.

Leana Lu Owner of Sew Leana

 

Multitude of Fabric Choices
Children Taking Part In The Mask Making Workshop
The Home of Sew Leana

Sew Leana
12 W South Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ
Instagram @SewLeana

Other Stories

  • Movie Theater Leases End at South Orange Performing Arts Center, Maplewood Theater
  • Holiday Small Business Highlight: Sew Leana In South Orange
  • As Kings Closes in Maplewood, A Brief Look at a Long Local History
  • South Orange Parking Authority: 2021 Permitting to Begin January 4, Online Renewal to Launch