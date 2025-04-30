Maplewood 2025 Memorial Day Parade Set for Monday, May 26

From Maplewood Township, NJ:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ [4-22-2025] – Maplewood, mark your calendars. Our township’s annual Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday, May 26, 2025 at 9 a.m. – and we want your Maplewood-based groups to march with us!

Veterans, high school marching bands, scout troops, rec youth teams and service clubs – all are encouraged to participate! You just need to register your group via this form as soon as possible so we can start planning.

An ending ceremony, guided by elected officials, will cap the parade at 10 a.m. at Town Hall.

FAST FACTS:

The parade will launch from the CHS student parking lot at West Parker Avenue at 9 a.m. Get there early, as we will plan to start marching right at 9.

The parade will wind its way up West Parker to Maplewood Avenue, head left through Maplewood Village, turn left onto Baker Street, and then head left onto Valley Street to finish at Maplewood Town Hall.

The ending ceremony, guided by elected officials, begins at 10 a.m. at the Jerry Ryan Plaza in front of Maplewood Town Hall.

In case of inclement weather, the parade may be canceled via a Maplewood Police Dept. Nixle notification (sign up here for MPD emergency alerts) – but the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Township Committee Room in Town Hall.