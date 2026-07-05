Maplewood Mayor De Luca: Founding Fathers Said ‘No Kings’ Then, We Say ‘No Kings’ Now

The following remarks were made by Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca on the occasion of the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, prior to the annual town 4th of July fireworks:

Good evening Maplewood.

Happy 4th of July!

Let’s give a loud Maplewood cheer for our USA soccer team in the World Cup.

We wish them much success on Monday night.

Let me introduce my Township Committee colleagues: Deputy Mayor Malia Herman, Committeewoman Nancy Adams, Committeeman Dean Dafis and Committeewoman Jane Collins-Colding.

Thank you to the Maplewood Department of Community Services, our police officers and public works crews and DJ Jimmy for their work in ensuring our events today were a success.

On July 4th, we celebrate the independence of our country from British rule. It is America’s 250th Anniversary.

The Declaration of Independence is our guiding star, stating that all men are created equal with unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

But history tells us that equality for all did not mean all people, native people were excluded, free and enslaved Blacks were excluded, and women were excluded. Yet, for 250 years, our forefathers and mothers engaged in struggles to expand the values inscribed in this Declaration in the quest to create a more perfect union, a struggle that we must carry forward.

Today, we celebrate as Americans, a resilient, diverse and inclusive mosaic of people. People who came, and still come, from around the world to make America their home.

And as Americans, our task is to fight to protect and preserve our democracy and advance freedom and justice for all. Our founding fathers said No Kings then and we say No Kings now.

Happy 4th of July!