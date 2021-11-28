CommunityHolidayMaplewood

PHOTOS: Maplewood Rotary Christmas Tree Sale Is Back!

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The 2021 Maplewood Rotary Christmas Tree Sale is up and running every Thursday and Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maplewood Pool until inventory runs out. On sale: beautiful trees, wreaths (both decorated and plain), garland and more. Shop the sale for all your holiday greenery and support the Rotary. All proceeds are donated back to local causes such as the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund and the St. Barnabas NICU.

The Maplewood Pool is located at 187 Boyden Avenue in Maplewood, NJ.

Photo by Mary Barr Mann

