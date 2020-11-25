Shop Local Alert: South Orange Village Center Introduces Holiday Gift Card

From the South Orange Village Center Alliance:

Spend $20 and get a $25 Gift Card!

Give the gift of local this holiday season. By keeping our spending local we not only support our beloved local businesses, we support our entire community.

Purchase a South Orange Gift Card here.

It’s now more important that ever to support our local businesses, especially through the winter months ahead. These discounted gift cards make it easy for you to shop locally and keep everyone on your holiday shopping list happy.

Simply purchase online here, or at one of the upcoming South Orange Holiday Markets.

Gift cards are valid from 1/1/21 to 3/31/21 at the following downtown South Orange businesses (check back often as new businesses are being added daily):

Best in Class Education Center

BGR South Orange

Cait & Abby’s

Grid Iron Waffle House

Kitchen a la Mode

Miti Miti

Mod Studio

My Branch Office SOMA One

NJ Tae Kwon Do Chung Do Kwan

Oh! Canary

Papillon 25

Pet Wants

Reservoir Restaurant

Rocket Ship & Print

Sadie’s

Sparkhouse

The Dancing Blender

The Fox & Falcon

The Local Yarn Store

The UPS Store

Town Hall Deli

Wildly Floral

*Gift cards are valid only at participating businesses from 1/1/2021 through 3/31/2021 and available for purchase only while supplies last.

South Orange Merch!

Here’s another great gift idea that supports downtown South Orange businesses — South Orange branded beanies and blankets, perfect for outdoor dining during the cooler months —

Beanies and Blankets available for purchase soon.