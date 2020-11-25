Shop Local Alert: South Orange Village Center Introduces Holiday Gift Card

From the South Orange Village Center Alliance:
Spend $20 and get a $25 Gift Card!
Give the gift of local this holiday season. By keeping our spending local we not only support our beloved local businesses, we support our entire community.
Purchase a South Orange Gift Card here.
It’s now more important that ever to support our local businesses, especially through the winter months ahead. These discounted gift cards make it easy for you to shop locally and keep everyone on your holiday shopping list happy.
Simply purchase online here, or at one of the upcoming South Orange Holiday Markets.
Gift cards are valid from 1/1/21 to 3/31/21 at the following downtown South Orange businesses (check back often as new businesses are being added daily):
Best in Class Education Center
BGR South Orange
Cait & Abby’s
Grid Iron Waffle House
Kitchen a la Mode
Miti Miti
Mod Studio
My Branch Office SOMA One
NJ Tae Kwon Do Chung Do Kwan
Oh! Canary
Papillon 25
Pet Wants
Reservoir Restaurant
Rocket Ship & Print
Sadie’s
Sparkhouse
The Dancing Blender
The Fox & Falcon
The Local Yarn Store
The UPS Store
Town Hall Deli
Wildly Floral
*Gift cards are valid only at participating businesses from 1/1/2021 through 3/31/2021 and available for purchase only while supplies last.
South Orange Merch!
Here’s another great gift idea that supports downtown South Orange businesses — South Orange branded beanies and blankets, perfect for outdoor dining during the cooler months —
Beanies and Blankets available for purchase soon.