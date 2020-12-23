South Orange Hosts Christmas Eve Holiday Market, 12-3 PM

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

The South Orange Open-Air Holiday Market is back on Christmas Eve with great vendors, some new, some returning, warm seasonal beverages, DJ Jimmy B and some holiday karaoke! Join us in the Sloan Street Parking lot on Christmas Eve, 12/24 from Noon to 3pm for your last minute holiday shopping needs. A list of participating vendors can be found on our website.

Christmas Eve 12/24, 12 to 3PM

Sloan Street Parking Lot

Featuring DJ Jimmy B & holiday karaoke

New vendors, unique gifts & seasonal beverages

Thank you to our sponsors, Investors Bank and Fran Lichtman and Randy Rabney of Hearth Realty.

Masks required to enter. All COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly implemented and enforced.