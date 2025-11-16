South Orange Loses Longtime ‘Holiday’ Tree — Working to Move Tree Lighting to Spiotta Park

From South Orange Downtown via Facebook:

We want to share an update about this year’s Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 6. The tree in front of 76 South Orange Avenue, our longtime gathering spot for this event, has died and is in the process of being removed. It is always unfortunate to lose a tree, especially one that has been part of the downtown for so long.

The celebration will still go on! We are working with the Town to bring the tree lighting right down the street to Spiotta Park (20-32 Village Plaza), where we will create a warm and festive experience for everyone. We will share more details as soon as they are available.