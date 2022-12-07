South Orange Police, PBA Host Annual Holiday Toy Drive for Children in Need

From South Orange Village:

The South Orange Police Department, in collaboration with our unions, South Orange Superior Officers Association and Policeman’s Benevolent Association, are hosting a toy drive this holiday season.

Please consider donating a new, unwrapped toy or gift card that will be delivered by Santa Claus to the Pediatric Units at all of our local hospital centers and battered women’s shelters throughout Essex County on December 25th, 2022.

Expect Santa Claus to arrive at approximately 9:30 am at each hospital and shelter.

Toys and gift cards can be dropped off at the South Orange Police Department (front Lobby) located at 201 South Orange Ave, South Orange, New Jersey.

We hope you consider joining with us as we look to deliver some happiness and cheer to children in need.

In the spirit of the season,

Chief Ernesto Morillo