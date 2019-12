Rabbi Mark Cooper of Oheb Shalom, Rabbi Jesse Olitzky of Congregation Beth El, and Cantor Rebecca Moses of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel.

The South Orange Menorah Celebratory Lighting will be held in Spiotta Park for the last night Hanukkah on Sunday, . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.