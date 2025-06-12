Realtor Allison Ziefert on Where People in NJ Move To & From Plus: Smart Tips for Choosing the Best Place to Retire

From the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

New Jersey has always been a state on the move—whether it’s busy professionals commuting to NYC, growing families putting down roots, or retirees looking to start fresh somewhere sunnier. But in recent years, more NJ residents are packing up and heading out. Where are they going—and why? And if you’re planning to retire or relocate soon, how do you choose the right next place?

Let’s break it down.

🚚 New Jersey: #1 for Outbound Moves (Again)

For the seventh year in a row, New Jersey ranked #1 in the nation for outbound moves, according to the 2024 United Van Lines National Movers Study. A whopping 67% of NJ moves were outbound last year.

So, where is everyone going?

Top Destinations for NJ Residents:

Florida – 20% of outbound movers head south to the Sunshine State

Pennsylvania – ~15%

New York – ~14.5%

South Carolina and North Carolina

Texas, California, Georgia, and Virginia

Why Are People Leaving?

Retirement (22%)

Being closer to family (20%)

Lower cost of living

Warmer climate

Remote work flexibility

These factors continue to push both retirees and younger households to reconsider where they want to live—and what kind of lifestyle they want to create.

🏡 Who’s Moving Into New Jersey?

Despite more people moving out than in, New Jersey isn’t emptying out—it’s still a destination for:

New Yorkers – Over 75,000 moved to NJ in 2022

Pennsylvanians – ~31,000 in the same year

International newcomers – Over 130,000 new residents came from abroad between July 2023 and July 2024

New Jersey’s diverse job market, access to major cities, and established communities still make it a draw for many.

🌴 Retiring Soon or Relocating? Here’s How to Pick the Right Place

With retirement being the #1 reason people leave New Jersey, many of our clients ask us: “Where should we go—and how do we know if it’s the right move?”

Here’s our expert checklist for choosing a retirement destination that fits your lifestyle and long-term goals:

✅ What to Consider:

Cost of Living:

Look for states with lower taxes, more affordable real estate, and everyday savings. Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina often top the list for NJ retirees. Healthcare Access:

Make sure the area has high-quality hospitals and specialists nearby. Climate & Activities:

Are you a beach person or a mountain hiker? Love golf or pickleball? Choose a place where the climate supports how you want to spend your time. Proximity to Family:

Think about whether being within a few hours—or a direct flight—of your loved ones is important to you. Safety & Services:

Low crime, good infrastructure, and reliable emergency services matter more than ever in retirement. Sense of Community:

Whether you’re moving into a 55+ development or a small-town neighborhood, feeling connected is key to long-term happiness.

🧳 Pro Tip: Try Before You Buy

Rent for 6–12 months in your target area to test out the location before making a permanent move.

🧭 Final Thoughts from Our Team

Whether you’re looking to downsize, relocate closer to family, or finally head to warmer weather, making a smart move starts with understanding the market—and yourself.

