Realtor Mark Slade Invites Potential Buyers to Enjoy Urban Cone Ice Cream Truck at Plymouth Avenue Open House, Saturday July 23

We pride ourselves on always looking for solutions to potential problems. In this case, how do we entice potential Maplewood buyers to come out on a day that is projected to hit temps close to 100 degrees?

“While we do have the quintessential ‘lemonade’ porch to potentially set the tone, we didn’t think that would be enough, so we hired an ice cream truck to allow buyers to cool off. But not any ice cream truck! We hired Urban Cone to join us. Their motto is ‘Uniting the culture and overcoming societal obstacles one cone at a time.’ So there is an amazing message to accompany their ice cream cones, which makes me even happier to be able to provide,” says Mark Slade of The Mark Slade Homes Team at Keller Williams.

The first 60 attendees and/or neighbors, will receive a complementary ice cream cone, courtesy of The Slade Team.

And lest anyone forget, there is an amazing home with a wonderful history that is being offered at $699,000.

This isn’t just any house, this is a home with an amazing pedigree. Upon arriving, you will be greeted by a wonderful front porch where you can relax and rejuvenate while being able to partake in a glass of lemonade or an adult beverage when the occasion permits.

When this home was originally built in 1884, it was constructed as a farmhouse for an apple orchard. While apple picking is no longer part of the equation, this Victorian does continue its farm-to-table legacy by offering a mint garden with lemon balm and spearmint growing for your mint juleps, mojitos and/or cooking needs.

The main level features large windows with an abundance of sun light. The room flow includes a wonderful hall entrance, a large L-shaped living room, as well as a formal dining room and an updated kitchen with a doorway to the back deck that then allows access to a patio and wonderfully large back yard.

As you head upstairs to the bedroom levels, you will find one of the more special features of this home as there was an addition of an art studio added in 1940’s which is now currently used as a sun-drenched large family room. There is also a unique space above the family room that is a bonus room.

For restful slumber, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the two upper most floors with potential to add a 3rd full bath on the third floor or to reconfigure the space on the 2nd level to create an owner’s suite.

The property is conveniently located 7/10’s of a mile to Maplewood’s NJ Transit Train station with trains to NYC and Hoboken as well as offering you access to Maplewood’s Award Winning Downtown Village with multiple restaurants, Starbucks, shopping and so much more.

For more pictures, floor plans, a virtual tour and a video, please use this QR code:



