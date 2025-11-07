NJ American Water: South Orange Customers Will See $50M Investment in Next Decade

From NJ American Water:

South Orange Begins New Chapter with New Jersey American Water as Its Official Water Provider

Last month, New Jersey American Water officially took ownership of South Orange Village’s water system. The $19.7 million acquisition transfers full responsibility of the system and its operations, maintenance, and future investments to the utility, marking the end of nearly a decade-long maintenance contract with the company and the start of a long-term modernization effort.

The move affects roughly 5,000 customer connections across South Orange, where New Jersey American Water has already been handling day-to-day operations since 2016 under a management contract with the municipality. The transition, approved by 62% of voters in a November 2024 referendum, received final sign-off from the state’s Board of Public Utilities in September.

For residents, the most visible impact in the coming years will be a steady wave of infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving reliability and water quality. New Jersey American Water has committed to investing $50 million over the next decade to replace aging infrastructure, some of which dates back more than a century.

Among the first priorities will be identifying and replacing all lead and galvanized steel service lines, modernizing water mains and hydrants, and improving storage facilities such as the Crest Drive Standpipe and Newstead Watersphere. These projects are expected to strengthen system performance and help ensure safe, clean, reliable, and affordable service for generations to come.

The change in ownership also means new customer benefits. South Orange households will now have access to New Jersey American Water’s online account management tools, including the MyWater portal for billing and water usage tracking, and the company’s H2O Help to Others assistance program for qualifying customers who may need help paying their bills.

Village leaders have framed the sale as the culmination of years of study, public engagement, and collaboration among the Water Utility Task Force, Village Council, and community members. As New Jersey American Water begins its comprehensive analysis of the Village’s system, residents can expect to see work ramping up across neighborhoods, signaling not just the start of infrastructure renewal and long-term improvements, but a reinvestment in the future of South Orange’s water.