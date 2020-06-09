Albert (Tico) Shikiar, 85, Former Trustee, Unofficial ‘Mayor of South Orange’

Albert (Tico) Shikiar passed away peacefully with family, at home on June 4, 2020 at the age of 85 in South Orange, New Jersey. Albert was born on February 5, 1935 in the Bronx, New York to a father (Samuel) who immigrated from Turkey by way of Cuba and an American mother (Rachel). Albert was an incredible and caring father, husband, and grandfather. Albert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sue “Suki” Marsh Shikiar, son David Shikiar of California, daughters Karen Masters and Susan Santillo, son-in-law Michael, brother Stuart Shikiar of New York, grandchildren Jesse, Ben, Elise, Samuel, and Matthew, stepson Adam Marsh and his wife Sara Litman.

Albert grew up in the Bronx, New York, served in the US Army, and attended Hunter College. Albert was a true New Yorker, a lifelong Yankees fan and 50+ year season ticket holder of the New York Football Giants. After starting a career as a school teacher, Albert became a successful agency manager at The Equitable Life Assurance Society. He transferred to New Jersey for The Equitable, where he was one of the youngest agency managers at the time. He lived in the countryside of Tewksbury Township, NJ and even owned a horse! Several years later he met and married Suki, moved to South Orange, and started his own business, Shikiar Associates, a premier heath insurance consulting firm to school districts and municipalities in New Jersey. Thereafter, he founded Access Care in Livingston, New Jersey where he marketed long-term care insurance for MedAmerica until he retired at the age of 80.

Albert loved his retirement, traveling many times to Portugal and St. John, as well as visiting his family in California. Albert was affectionately called “the mayor of South Orange” by his children, because he would stop and talk to everyone wherever he went and even served as a trustee of the town for a short time. He was always generous, interested and concerned about everyone’s story, their families and the health and welfare of everyone he met in his vast circle of friends, business colleagues, shop owners, baristas, restaurant servers, and on and on. To that end Albert was extremely supportive of Jespy House, a South Orange social service agency that supports adults with disabilities to lead full and independent lives as valued members of the community. His character of always caring for others will be his legacy.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to build a living tribute to Albert’s life by planting trees and naming a bench at one of Jespy House’s shared homes. Please make any donations in Albert’s name to Jespy House, located at 102 Prospect Street South Orange, NJ 07079or online at https://jespyhouse.isecuresites.com/gifts/general-donation.