Bernard Gardiner Ryan, 81, Former Maplewood Middle School Principal

Bernard Gardiner Ryan, Ed.D., 81, of Terre Haute, Indiana passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Cobblestone Crossings Health Campus. He served for over 23 years at South Orange-Maplewood New Jersey School District.

Bernard was a man of many skills. He loved teaching children and doing random acts of kindness such as pumping gas for people at Sam’s Club. Bernard always took pride in what he did.

He was born August 10, 1941, in Cambridge, MA. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Muriel (Drake) Ryan; daughters, Diana Berenter and Sarah Ryan; stepdaughter, Helen Williams; stepson, Stan Stevenson; grandsons, Michael Ryan Day and Jonah Aaron Stevenson, who will both miss Bernard terribly; sisters, Elizabeth Farnum and Ginger Ryan and the mother of his children, Barbara Ryan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Stevenson Ryan-Day and his parents, Charles and Helen (Gardiner) Ryan.

Bernard was an active member of Celebrate Recovery at Mt. Pleasant Church and he and his wife worked with the homeless here in Terre Haute for over 10 years, counseling and directing them. He was beloved by many of his former clients. Bernard was very active at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was a member of Methodist Temple and a former Deacon at Oregon Baptist Church. A Memorial Service is being considered within the Maplewood Community this summer.