Celebration of Life for Max Goldstein March 22 at The Loft at SOPAC

The beautiful, dynamic, imaginative and all-too-brief life of Max Philip Goldstein, CHS Class of 2019, will be celebrated on Saturday, March 22, at The Loft at the South Orange Performing Arts Center at 12:30 p.m. and with a lantern remembrance at 6:45 p.m. that day at the South Orange Duck Pond in Meadowland Park. The afternoon service will also be live-streamed.

Max, a prolific artist, master storyteller, and proud student at the University of Texas at Austin, died on February 11, 2025, leaving his adoring family and the legions of friends he made everywhere he went broken-hearted.

Max packed more into his 24 years than many people manage in a lifetime. Obsessed with the Hero’s Journey, including his own, he craved new and varied experiences and never stood still for too long – unless deep in a music or film project, and then hours or days could pass before he emerged excited to share a finished piece.

Read more about Max here: Max Philip Goldstein, 24 — ‘Maximum Max’ Lived Life at Full Volume

Locally, a scholarship has set up in Max’s memory through the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund. To add a memory or condolences, visit Max’s Dignity Memorial page.

The livestream can be found here.