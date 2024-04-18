Crawford ‘Ed’ Sabin, 93, Pillar of His Family & Community

From the Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home:

Crawford “Ed” Sabin, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and pillar of his community, passed away on April 8, 2024, at the age of 93. Born on May 3, 1930, in Manhattan, New York, Ed was the cherished son of Elizabeth and Edward Sabin, hailing from the vibrant heritage of Dominica. He brought light, love, and laughter into the lives of all who knew him, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, resilience, and unwavering devotion.

Growing up in the diverse neighborhoods of Harlem and Brooklyn, Ed was surrounded by the rich tapestry of New York City life. From an early age, he embodied the spirit of determination and generosity, assuming the role of caretaker and protector for his mother and sisters, Sylvia, and Florence. Their Dominican roots instilled in Ed a deep sense of pride and cultural appreciation, reflected in his fluency in French, Patois, and later German, a testament to his thirst for knowledge and connection with others. Education was paramount in Ed’s life, guiding him on a path of intellectual curiosity and academic achievement.

He attended Our Lady Queen of Angels School in Harlem, where he laid the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. His journey continued at Bronx Science, where he graduated in 1948, followed by Brooklyn College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1952. Ed’s pursuit of knowledge knew no bounds, leading him to NYU, where he obtained his PhD in Physics, a testament to his dedication and perseverance. In 1951, Ed answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Military. As a member of the Air Force flight squadron, he bravely served during the Korean War, stationed in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1955. Ed’s military service instilled in him a profound sense of duty, honor, and camaraderie, values that would guide him throughout his life.

Following his military service, Ed embarked on a distinguished career as a cardiovascular pharmacologist, dedicating over three decades to groundbreaking research and innovation. His work at Schering-Plough Pharmaceutical Company, later becoming Merck, for 36 years, cemented his reputation as a leader in the field, earning him the respect and admiration of colleagues and peers.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ed was a devoted family man, finding joy and fulfillment in the love and laughter of his beloved wife, Sabarah. Their love story was one of true devotion, spanning over six decades and weathering life’s ups and downs with grace and resilience. From their first date, in July 1959, to their magical wedding on a cold winter day in January 1960, Ed and Sabarah’s love was a beacon of light, inspiring all who knew them.

In the summer of 1959, Ed and Sabarah were introduced to Martha’s Vineyard. There, they fell in love again, with The Vineyard, which would become their second home.

Ed’s love for sports was legendary, rooted in his childhood experiences playing stickball with Tito Puente during the Harlem Renaissance. He was a die-hard Brooklyn Dodgers fan, drawn to the spirit of Jackie Robinson and the team’s historic legacy. Over the years, Ed’s allegiance shifted from the Yankees and later the Mets, but his passion for the game remained unwavering. His involvement in sports extended beyond the sidelines, as Ed coached his sister-in-law, Jackie, to the track and field Olympic trials and influenced countless others to pursue their athletic dreams. Whether cheering from the stands or providing guidance and support to young athletes, Ed’s passion for sports was infectious, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him.

In addition to his love for sports, Ed had a deep appreciation for jazz music, cultivated during his formative years in Harlem. Growing up, he was an active member of the Catholic Church community, serving as an altar boy and contributing to various charitable endeavors. Ed’s commitment to service extended to organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America and United States Track and Field, (USATF), where he volunteered his time and expertise to support aspiring athletes and promote youth development. Throughout his life, Ed remained deeply connected to his roots, cherishing the memories of his upbringing in Harlem and Brooklyn.

In 1972, Ed and Sabarah moved to Maplewood, New Jersey, where there were considerable opportunities for them to raise Chris and Leslie, in a promising community. They were one of the original “Brooklyn-West” couples to move to the suburbs of New Jersey. They shaped their family and established their home in Maplewood, where the door was always open. Ed actively participated in Chris and Leslie’s lives, from Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Indian Guides, and Indian Princesses to their sporting events like basketball and track and field. You could always hear him cheering from the stands and at times giving critiques, not just to Chris and Leslie, but to their teammates.

His Maplewood home was a sanctuary of warmth and hospitality, where friends and family were always welcome, and expected to stay over…laughter echoed through the house. Ed’s greatest joy in life was his grandchildren, Thaddeus, Quincy, and Tatum, whom he adored with all his heart. From picking up at school to attending their sporting events, he was a constant presence in their lives, offering unwavering support and unconditional love. His legacy lives on in the hearts of his grandchildren, a testament to the enduring bonds of family and the power of love to transcend time and space. We cannot forget his precious four-legged friend, Ginger, who was also the love of his life, whose tail would wag uncontrollably whenever he walked into a room.

He was a proud patriarch of his family, affectionately known as “Uncle Eddie” to his nieces, nephews, and extended relatives. In memory of Crawford “Ed” Sabin, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend whose light will continue to shine bright in the hearts of all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crawford and Sabarah Memorial Scholarship Fund, which can be made through the chssf.org website (indicate that it is for the Sabin Memorial).

Visitation

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home

2122 Millburn Avenue

Maplewood, New Jersey, United States