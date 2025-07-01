Drew Harteveld, 54, Friend, Husband, Father, Lived and Died for What He Loved

Drew Joseph Harteveld, 54, of Maplewood, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on May 16, 2025 in a tragic aviation accident.

He was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey on April 6, 1971 to parents Joan and Andrew Harteveld, and a loving older sister Linda McHale. His family moved around a lot during his childhood before they settled in Springfield, Virginia. He was involved in many organizations and while at West Springfield High School he was president of the Student Government, was engrossed in high school theater, and was a member of the wrestling team. While he moved around in his life, Drew always found home in the house his family built, at Lake Of The Woods in Virginia.

Following his high school career, Drew pursued a Bachelors of Science degree at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications. It was there that he began his budding romance with his future wife Noelle Harteveld. In his time at school, Drew was a member of the ROTC, the SU Outing Club, Famed Otto the Orange, and a great friend to many. He graduated Cum Laude with a major in Advertising and a minor in Religion in 1993.

Soon there-after, he and Noelle tied the knot in a heart-warming ceremony in her hometown of Portland, Maine. Like his childhood, his adult life was filled with a kaleidoscope of passions which eventually led he and his family to Maplewood, New Jersey. Drew was known as a friendly face in many communities, including Hiking, Aikido (he received his first degree black belt last summer), recreational aviation, the Columbia High School Stage Crew, and even teaching at New York University on occasion. In those spaces, Drew’s main passions were mentorship and helping others achieve their greatness. He always sought out ways to create opportunities for the success and growth of others.

Drew found his own success commuting into New York City for work at various companies like The New York Times, Martha Stewart, Univision, and Time Magazine. He was known in the corporate space by his rare talents and signature bow ties. Eventually, Drew was brave enough to become an entrepreneur with his own company, Operational Governance.

Drew is survived by his loving wife Noelle Harteveld, his son Benjamin Bradbury Harteveld, and his daughter Charlotte Trafalgar Harteveld. Beyond that, his parents Joan and Andy Harteveld, his sister Linda McHale, and his joyful Chinook dog, Tenzin.

Drew always felt the best way to get to know someone was out in nature, specifically on a hiking trail. His love for nature poured into all facets of his world, including his home. On May 20th, 2025, his family held a ceremony in the backyard of their home that Drew had created. Here, in the midst of the suburbs, Drew sculpted an oasis of flora, fauna, laughter, and love. The ceremony gathered an overwhelming amount of people who loved him—a true testament to the impact of Drew Harteveld.

Drew lived and died for what he loved. As a friend, no task was too large for him to help with. As a father, he was inspirational, wise beyond his years, and the greatest listener you could ever ask for. In marriage, he was a head over heels hopeless romantic and truly loving and supportive spouse. He was a devoted son and a loving brother. Drew was a student of the world and always eager to learn more. For Drew, no interpretive sign ever went unread. A lover of all living things, he was most calm when adventuring with his many dogs, who lived magical lives alongside him.

This obituary was first posted on legacy.com.