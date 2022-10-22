‘Heartbroken Disbelief’ — Maplewood Mourns Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53

Today, Maplewood township has announced the death of Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53. DeVaul suffered a medical incident on Friday, October 14, and was hospitalized. He died late on October 21, 2022.
Deputy Chief Albert Sally was appointed Acting Police Chief last week in DeVaul’s absence.
From Maplewood Township, NJ:
It is with profound regret that Maplewood announces the passing of Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul. Jimmy joined the Maplewood Police Department in 1993, six years after graduating from Columbia High School and also receiving a degree from Union County College. After rising through the ranks, he was named Police Chief in 2018. He was recognized throughout his career with multiple unit and command citations. He received a distinguished citation in 2012 recognizing the “critical services provided to the public at great personal risk”. He was also a member of many law enforcement organizations and a trusted presenter at multiple forums.
“We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” said Mayor Dean Dafis. “Supporting his family and Maplewood’s finest are our primary concerns at the moment. We shall gather together as a community in his honor in a forthcoming ceremony when we will celebrate his life and nearly thirty years of service to Maplewood. This is a very big loss for us. Jimmy led with deep conviction, challenging the old guard, transforming the Department and bringing us closer together – truly Maplewood’s finest!”
Details on funeral arrangements will be released when finalized.