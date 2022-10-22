MaplewoodObituaries

‘Heartbroken Disbelief’ — Maplewood Mourns Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Today, Maplewood township has announced the death of Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53. DeVaul suffered a medical incident on Friday, October 14, and was hospitalized. He died late on October 21, 2022.

Deputy Chief Albert Sally was appointed Acting Police Chief last week in DeVaul’s absence. 

From Maplewood Township, NJ:

It is with profound regret that Maplewood announces the passing of Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul. Jimmy joined the Maplewood Police Department in 1993, six years after graduating from Columbia High School and also receiving a degree from Union County College. After rising through the ranks, he was named Police Chief in 2018. He was recognized throughout his career with multiple unit and command citations. He received a distinguished citation in 2012 recognizing the “critical services provided to the public at great personal risk”. He was also a member of many law enforcement organizations and a trusted presenter at multiple forums.

“We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” said Mayor Dean Dafis. “Supporting his family and Maplewood’s finest are our primary concerns at the moment.  We shall gather together as a community in his honor in a forthcoming ceremony when we will celebrate his life and nearly thirty years of service to Maplewood.  This is a very big loss for us. Jimmy led with deep conviction, challenging the old guard, transforming the Department and bringing us closer together – truly Maplewood’s finest!”

Details on funeral arrangements will be released when finalized.

Township Clerk Liz Fritzen swears in Jim DeVaul as Maplewood Chief of Police, 2018

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

‘Every Night is a Struggle’: Parents Implore BOE...

Elusive Sounds Maplewood to Hold 5th Record Fair...

‘Wildly Pissed Off’ SOMA Officials Rally to Seek...

SOMSD Rehires Equity & Integration Consultant; Black Parents...

SOMA FC Beat Bulldogs of Springfield in ‘Best...

Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: 2022 BOE Candidates...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE