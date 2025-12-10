Joseph James Foligno, 40, Dedicated to South Orange, Devoted to Sport & Family

Joseph James Foligno, affectionately known as “Joe Fo,” passed away suddenly at home on December 8, 2025, at the age of 40. Born on March 22, 1985, in Illinois, Joe’s life was a testament to his unwavering passion for both his career and hobbies.

For 15 years, Joseph dedicated himself to serving the community as the Director of Public Works in South Orange, where his leadership and commitment to public service made a lasting impact. A proud graduate of Union High School, he carried forward his educational foundations into a successful career that he approached with diligence and dedication.

A man of diverse interests, Joseph was not only invested in his professional life but also devoted to sports. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and the 49ers, celebrating each game with the enthusiasm of a true supporter. Joseph’s passion extended beyond standard sporting activities; he had a remarkable affinity for building and driving racecars. This love led him to spend many exhilarating days at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA, and Englishtown Raceway Park in NJ, where the thrill of speed brought him immense joy.

Joseph’s family and friends will remember him for his vibrant spirit and unwavering support. He is survived by his father, Joseph Foligno, and mother, Geraldine (Criscuolo) Foligno. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Danielle Pasquali, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends who cherished his presence in their lives.

His proudest accomplishments included being recognized as an All County baseball player, a testament to his hard work and talent in sports during his younger years.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Joe’s life with visitation on December 14, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 PM, both hosted at Galante Funeral Home, 2800 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083.

Joseph James Foligno will be remembered fondly for his contributions, his passions, and the warmth he brought into the lives of those around him. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made in Joseph’s memory to your local animal shelter and/or pet rescue.