Lee Boswell-May Passes, South Orange Mourns

Lee Boswell-May, a lifelong South Orange resident and promoter of music and community, has passed away at the age of 74.

Lee was born in Orange on September 24, 1945, raised in South Orange, earned her degree at Glassboro State College, was married to jazz bassist and legend Earl May, was the curator of Jazz in the Loft at SOPAC and stage manager of Giants of Jazz. She was a tireless cheerleader for jazz and for South Orange.

Village Green was alerted to Lee’s passing by several community members including Dee Billia of SOPAC who shared these thoughts and the video biography of Lee below. This story will be updated when we have more information.

From Dee Billia:

We received word that our wonderful curator for Jazz in the Loft, Lee May, passed away. We don’t have any more information at this time, but we are all stunned and saddened. Lee was married to world-class bass player Earl May, was a Jazz singer herself and a tireless advocate for Jazz in the region. She played a huge role in Giants of Jazz, Jazz in the Loft and other music activities in South Orange. She was a lifelong resident of South Orange and was a historian for the African-American experience in our area.

She was an important figure in our community and will be missed.

From Mike Griot via Facebook:

I have lost my friend.

You were everyone’s biggest fan and supporter…never asking why…always willing to help. Music coursed through your soul like the Nile, and all we could do was be awestruck by its beauty. You were the fabric of our expansive musical family — a lover of all genres: as long as sincere people expressed their joy, you gave them the reward of your undivided attentions. You offered your support to almost every gig, event, concert, festival or project I’ve pursued for the last decade or more. I never imagined a day like this…without a warm “well hello, Michelob” (nickname) or a full throttle hug.

Your gift of your dear husband Earl May’s Acoustic Bass (“Coltrane”) was among the most generous gifts I’ve ever received. I promise I’ll keep playing it in tribute to him…and YOU, my dear Lee Boz May.