Maplewood & South Orange Mourn Iona Professors Lost to Ida

Fran and Ken Bailie shared a joy in knowledge, a love of family, and the connection of their calling — as professors of computer science at Iona College in Westchester County, New York.

The long-married couple perished together on their way home from work on September 1, swept up in flood waters from Tropical Storm Ida.

The Bailies were remembered this weekend in a private funeral in Westchester and an informal reception in Maplewood, where their daughter Kathleen lives with her husband Curtis Plaza and their children. Son Kevin lives with his wife Megan and their family in Connecticut.

The Bailies were also remembered with a moment of silence at the September 9 Maplewood Township Committee by Mayor Frank McGehee, a family friend who attended the University of Notre Dame with Kathleen and Curtis. A vigil in Fran and Ken’s memory was held at the Iona College chapel in New Rochelle on Friday.

Kathleen shared this update on her Facebook page:

As many of you already know, our family has suffered a devastating loss. Our parents died suddenly driving home from work on Wednesday evening when their car got caught in a flash flood from the storm.

Words cannot express how grateful Kevin and I are for our family, friends, and communities at this time. Thank you all sincerely for your tremendous kindness. Our family is fortified by the incredible outpouring of support, and we know our parents would be eternally grateful to everyone who has helped and will continue to help us get through this.

Kevin and I are planning a small, private funeral and burial for the immediate family. And sometime in the near future we will host a large Mass and repast to celebrate our parents’ beautiful lives, and all will be welcome to attend. Details to follow.

Thank you all again. We know we are truly blessed.