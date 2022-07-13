Margaret ‘Peggy’ Tunstall, 98, of Maplewood & Summit

From legacy.com:

Margaret (“Peggy”) Bichy Tunstall died on July 6, 2022, at her home at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood, NJ, after a long, healthy life and a brief final illness. She was 98.

Margaret and her husband W. Brooke Tunstall, who died in 2012, were residents of Summit, NJ for nearly 50 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and friend. Her many contributions to her community included service as Community Coordinator for Great Books decision groups and also as Volunteer Supervisor at Overlook Hospital; she was a licensed real estate agent as well. The Tunstalls were longtime members of Calvary Episcopal Church in Summit and Canoe Brook Country Club in Short Hills.

Margaret Bichy was born on November 15, 1923, in Baltimore, MD. After her graduation from Goucher College in 1945, she taught English at the St. Paul School for Boys in Baltimore for three years. Many years later, in New Jersey, she returned to teaching, serving as an Assistant Teacher at Oak Knoll School and as an ESL teacher to foreign exchange students.

She was known for her lively, warm, communicative nature; her love of all things beautiful, including poetry, books, music, art, and dancing; her deep appreciation of the wonders of nature; and her dedication to her family.

She is survived by her daughters: Tricia Tunstall, of Maplewood, NJ; Leslie Tunstall, of St. Paul, MN; and Paige Tunstall Gilberti, of Basking Ridge, NJ; and by five grandchildren: Adam Johnston, Evan Johnston, Mickey Gilberti, Shayna Gleason, and Tory Gilberti.

Her graveside service in Baltimore will be private, under the direction of Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial.