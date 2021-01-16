Michael Smith, 51, ‘Will Always Be Remembered for Kindness & Compassion’

Michael G. Smith of Maplewood, born July 10, 1969, died on January 9, 2021.

The sudden and unexpected loss of Michael has left his family completely heartbroken. Michael was a loving husband and father. He leaves behind his wife Judith, their four children Shauna, Michael, Elisha and Johnathan, and his sister Lacrecia, Father Jeffrey and a host of family and friends whom he loved dearly.

Although gone too soon, Michael will always be remembered for his kindness and compassion to others and his love of animals. He enjoyed being out in nature. He loved to work in his garden and enjoyed playing dominoes with his friends. He was always willing and available to lend a helping hand to those in need.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to assist the family in paying for funeral and related expenses during this grief-filled time. The Smiths have been a central presence in the Maplewood-South Orange community, and in particular have been active members of the school communities at Seth Boyden Elementary, Maplewood Middle School and Columbia High School, which Elisha and Johnathan currently attend.

Donate here: gf.me/u/zf9mqw

Michael’s wake will take place January 24 at Preston Funeral Home in South Orange, with a funeral service on January 25. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance is limited at the in-person wake and funeral. Michael will be laid to rest at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union.