OBITUARY: Chester ‘Alan’ Wolfley, Family Man, ‘People Person’, Longtime Maplewoodian

From the family of Chester “Alan” Wolfley:

Chester “Alan” Wolfley died peacefully in Beverly, MA on February 12th. He was 77. Alan was born in Bronxville, NY on Oct 17, 1945. He was the son of the late Alan and Joanne Wolfley; brother of Bill Wolfley and sister, Sue Baumgartner. He was a long time resident of Maplewood, NJ (35 years), before moving to Massachusetts in 2021.

Alan graduated from Ernest W. Seaholm High School in Birmingham, MI in 1964 and Milton College in 1969. He met Heidi Gerber in 1972 as their parents were in the same social circle in Southern Connecticut. They were wed in Darien, CT in 1974 and enjoyed 48 years of marriage. He was an avid golfer and loved working in the garden & also was part of the community gardens. He was a member of Morrow Memorial Church in Maplewood, NJ. He spent his summers in Bar Harbor, Maine enjoying his lobster and years going to the New York Marathon with his family.

Alan was a salesman and worked for Goodyear Tire, Guy Carpenter/Marsh McLennan and Sullivan & Paine. In the latter part of his career he sold flat screen TVs to hotels. At his core, he was a people person. He enjoyed providing advice to others at the community garden or talking sports and news at the Able Baker. Nothing brought him greater pleasure than attending the sporting events of his daughters and grandson and, more recently, taking trips to St. Louis to visit his younger grandchildren.

Alan is survived by his two children, Megan Holton (Chris) and Alison Shaffer (Joe) and 3 grandchildren Jack, Olivia and Bo.

A service celebrating Alan’s life will be held at Morrow Memorial Church in Maplewood, NJ on March 18th at 11am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration).