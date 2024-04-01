Peter Shapiro, 71, Remembered as Groundbreaking Political Reformer & Friend

As news of Peter Shapiro’s death on March 29 reverberated across South Orange and Maplewood, those who served and campaigned with him throughout his remarkable political career and enjoyed his presence as an engaged and active South Orange neighbor, began posting remembrances on social media. Village Green is reposting some of those comments here. Read more about Shapiro’s accomplishments as the youngest person ever elected to the NJ Assembly, as the first-ever Essex County Executive, and as a 33-year-old gubernatorial candidate, in The New York Times and The Star-Ledger.

Former Maplewood Mayor and current Township Committee Member Victor De Luca:

“It is so sad to hear of Peter Shapiro’s passing. It came the day before a federal judge overturned the closed primary election system controlled by the party bosses. The boss system that Peter bucked nearly 50 years ago. Peter Shapiro was all about opening up the political process and he was pretty good at it.

“I met Peter in 1975 when, at 23 years old, he took on the Essex Democratic Organization. He won an Assembly seat in the old 28th district that included South Orange, Irvington and sections of Newark’s west and north wards. Peter won that election with an overwhelming number of votes coming out of South Orange. He had no problem winning the general election and his 1977 reelection bid.

“In 1977, a coalition of political reformers won a referendum to change Essex County’s form of government to a strong County Executive. A year later, Peter was the candidate supported by the reformers. The 1978 campaign was legendary. Peter was up against the popular Essex County Sheriff John Cryan, Freeholder Donald Payne, Sr., and County Treasurer Sam Angelo. I worked for Peter on Election Day in Newark’s Vailsburg neighborhood, Cryan’s home base. The Cryan people were not very happy to see us in their turf. The election was a nail-biter. We anxiously gathered at the Irvington Manor on Springfield Avenue (now a furniture store). Just after midnight, Peter’s campaign manager stood on a chair and announced that the Star-Ledger declared Peter as the winner. That November, he went on to win the general election and in January 1978 Peter became Essex’s first County Executive.

“Peter served two terms (8 years), instituting many progressive policies and reforms. In 1985, he lost the gubernatorial election to Tom Kean and the next year, some county Dem leaders quietly threw their support behind former Democrat turned Republican Nick Amato, who beat Peter in the 1986 general election. After politics, Peter had a successful career in finance.

“I last spoke to Peter three years ago, when he called to talk about a SOMA school board candidate. We talked about politics, his political campaigns and his health challenges. Although his body was failing him, Peter still believed in politics as being an instrument of positive change.

“Today we remember Peter Shapiro as a man, husband and father, and for all the good he did in his life. We also thank him for putting us on the path of political and electoral change in New Jersey.”

Former NJ Assemblywoman (27th) Mila Jasey:

Neil and I will also miss Peter. We admired him and enjoyed random conversations with him when we saw him in the neighborhood. He was a political trailblazer and earned his place in NJ history.”

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.:

“I am greatly saddened that Peter Shapiro, the first person to serve as Essex County Executive (1979-1987), passed away on March 28. Peter helped steer Essex County down a better path after the change in government and was a role model and close personal friend of mine. I worked for him when he served as Executive and leaned on him for advice and guidance when I was first elected to the position. Peter was gentleman who always had the best interests of Essex County, even after he left office. My heart and prayers go out to his family.”

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum:

“I’m gonna miss Peter deeply. Probably many new residents don’t know what a political rockstar he was. Most people today knew him through his love for arts, tennis, and being a really nice guy. When South Orange was completing its Master Plan, Peter offered to help proofread every section (and he did). What a life and loss to our town. Prayers to his family and friends.”