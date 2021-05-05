LETTER: Bill Haskins’ Ticket Is a Green Ticket

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to encourage South Orange residents to vote for Bill Haskins and his ticket for Village Trustee on Tuesday May 11.

Like many, I was surprised and excited to learn that Bill is a candidate. His focus on getting practical, physical work done in the community — river cleanups, weeding riverbanks, planting trees, restoring habitat, and rebuilding the food web — may leave little time for campaigning. Each week, Bill shows us why he can stick to all these tasks, win the seat, and look around to see what else needs to be done.

As Chair of the South Orange Environmental Commission, Bill consistently leads excellent, informative, and super-organized meetings. The Green Team has grown under his tenure and the number of community projects now under way is dazzling. (All are welcome to attend – 4th Thursdays, 7:00 pm, register on SOV website.)

Bill’s experience in managing large-scale NYC construction projects shows when he navigates community projects that involve both volunteers and our DPW (Department of Public Works.) His technical and creative background (Masters in Fine Arts, Hunter College) shows when he offers multiple approaches to complex problems, such as reducing waste and re-envisioning our recycling.

Bill’s technical and environmental expertise and activism combined with fellow candidates Bobby Brown (law, finance, sports, equity and inclusion) and Karen Hilton (finance, senior services, SO Public Library Foundation) are just what South Orange needs to bring us forward.

At a recent town hall meeting, Bill spoke of his upbringing in rural Ohio by his father – a history and civics teacher who became mayor, and his mother – a lifelong volunteer community builder. When Bill asked his dad why he ran for mayor, he replied humbly, “Because it was my turn.”

Our Village President and Trustees have shown extraordinary leadership and dedicated service through the past challenging year. Bill Haskins, Bobby Brown, and Karen Hilton have much to build on, and much work is needed. They deserve election as our Village Trustees on Tuesday, May 11.

Susan Haig

South Orange, NJ

South Orange Green Team

South Orange Symphony Orchestra conductor

CivicStory.org founder & board member