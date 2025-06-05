Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams’ Statement on Antisemitism

The following statement was made by Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams at the June 4, 2025 Maplewood Township Committee meeting:

After I shared a statement on social media recently expressing support for our Jewish neighbors, I received a number of responses, including some that were angry or critical. I hear the deep distress and moral urgency in your words, and I recognize that this is a time of profound sadness, fear, and frustration for many in our community and around the world.

As Mayor, I represent a diverse community—one that includes people with deeply held and differing views on the conflict in the Middle East. Many residents are heartbroken by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, just as others are devastated by rising antisemitism, including violence against individuals who are perceived to be Jewish or connected to Israel. These are not competing tragedies; they are part of a shared human struggle for justice, safety, and dignity.

My statement following the recent killings in Washington, D.C. was a response to an act of political violence on U.S. soil that deeply affected members of our local Jewish community. I stand by it. I also recognize the need to acknowledge the immense suffering of Palestinians and the urgent call for peace and justice in Gaza.

It is clear that the actions and rhetoric of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government have contributed significantly to the worsening humanitarian crisis. His leadership has escalated violence and deepened the suffering of countless civilians. Many Jewish people and Israelis themselves strongly oppose and hate what their government is doing. Accountability and change are essential from those in positions of power who have the ability—and the responsibility—to choose diplomacy, de-escalation, and the protection of human life.

The horrific attack on peaceful protesters in Boulder this week is yet another reminder of how dangerous this moment has become—for activists, for Jewish and Muslim communities, and for anyone speaking out. Violence cannot be the answer. We must continue to reject hatred in all forms, wherever it occurs.

At the same time, I respectfully ask everyone involved in protest, advocacy, or public discourse—on any side—to carefully consider the words they choose. Some language being used is knowingly received by others as inciting violence or creating fear and insecurity within our community. We must express our convictions passionately but responsibly, without endangering or dehumanizing one another. This respect for one another’s safety and dignity is the foundation of a pluralistic, democratic society.

In these challenging times, let’s move forward together in the spirit of empathy, shared humanity, and solidarity—for the well-being and dignity of our entire community.

Mayor Nancy Adams, Maplewood, NJ