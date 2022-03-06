NJ Assemblywoman Mila Jasey: Celebrating Women Leaders & Safeguarding Reproductive Freedom

From New Jersey State Assemblywoman Mila Jasey on the occasion of a joint proclamation by Maplewood and South Orange township for Women’s History Month and Soma Celebrates Women, March 1, 2022:

I am honored to be asked to say a few words as we celebrate Women’s History Month in SOMA. [Maplewood Township Committee member] Nancy [Adams], I commend you for making this an annual event, and I am so impressed by the caliber of those who have been selected to read the proclamation.

This night is especially poignant as the women of Ukraine take up arms in the defense of their homeland against a tyrannical oppressor, and out hearts and minds stand with them in their brave endeavor.

I am proud that my contribution entails promoting the passage and signing of the Reproductive Freedom Act as a lead sponsor. Regardless of what action the Supreme Court takes with respect to Roe v. Wade, the people of our state will continue to enjoy the rights and protections they have earned through decades of work.

On the topic of the Supreme Court, I am gratified that President Biden has kept his promise to nominate an African-American woman to serve as an Associate Justice on the highest court in the land. As an MSNBC commentator aptly described Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson’s qualifications, her resume is longer than a CVS receipt. When Justice Ginsburg was asked, “When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?” she replied, “When there are nine.” For now, we look forward to Judge Brown-Jackson joining Justices Sotomayor and Kagan in the three-person dissent they will undoubtedly employ regularly.

We will continue our ceaseless effort to promote women in business and industry, education, stem, government, the arts, healthcare, hospitality, law and justice, the military, construction and architecture – in other words – every single aspect of American life. We will do so while bearing and raising children. There is nothing a man can do that a woman cannot do better, and several things that men cannot do at all.

Happy Women History Month everyone!