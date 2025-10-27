Opinion: Council Member Bill Haskins Urges a ‘Yes’ Vote on the Open Space Trust Referendum

Bill Haskins is a South Orange Village Council member and is running unopposed for another term on the Council. The referendum is on the ballot in the November 4 election.

Dear South Orange Villagers,

I urge you to vote – YES – on the Open Space Trust Fund Referendum.

Much detailed information is available on the Village website and in the latest issue of The Gaslight to help you with your decision.

However, in summary the question is: Should we pay an average of $85 more per household, for our 85 acres of Open Space, for everyone?

Over the last decade I have joined volunteer Villagers for tree plantings at CHYZOWYCH FIELD, cleanups of FARRELL FIELD PARK, tree planting and tree care at NEW WATERLANDS PARK, RIVER DAY cleanups and native species plantings in MEADOWLAND PARK, tree plantings on CLARK STREET cleanups and tree plantings in GROVE PARK, maintenance and plantings in CARTER PARK, maintenance and plantings in SPIOTTA PARK, and maintenance and plantings in FOUNDERS PARK. Villagers are happy to lend a literal hand, but they are also robust advocates for their parks and open spaces. 2026 will bring us the next phase of the RIVER GREENWAY in NEW WATERLANDS PARK, the start of comprehensive work for GROVE PARK, a new vision for the Cameron tennis courts in MEADOWLAND PARK. We will see improvements at the MEADOWLAND PARK pond and a start on the master plan for FOUNDERS PARK this Fall.

The OSTF referendum is a question to Villagers this November, but as you can see above it is also a question FROM Villagers: Should we do more for the spaces we share as a community? Is it worth it?

Writing from the cafe at the Baird I can see clearly the answer is – YES.

Villagers, please join me on November 4th to vote – YES – on the Open Space Trust Fund Referendum.

Looking forward to seeing you in the Park!

Bill Haskins