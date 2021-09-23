OPINION: In Defense of Jefferson School

Jim Nathenson is a 40-year resident of Maplewood, parent of a former Marshall/Jefferson student, “first generation” Trustee of the Community Coalition on Race, and former Member and Vice Chair of the Maplewood Planning Board. The following letter and essay were sent to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education.

On August 16, 2021 you committed, by a unanimous vote, to rename the Jefferson

School. In my opinion, your process was inadequate and your decision indicated a

narrow and misguided understanding both of Thomas Jefferson specifically and of

American history in general. That said, your action provides the occasion for a long

overdue public discussion of this issue that I hope this essay will provoke. This essay is

divided into three parts. The first part discusses the general issue implied by your

action; the second deals specifically with Thomas Jefferson; and the third proposes an

alternative course of action. It is a long essay, but this is a big topic and I hope you and

community members will give it a fair reading.

