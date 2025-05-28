Forecast Has South Orange ‘A Little Stressed’ About June 14 Pool Opening

South Orange Village Administrator Julie Doran told the Village Council and the public on Tuesday that the pool construction is in its final stage and while it is currently on track for opening on Father’s Day weekend, “the weather forecast is not good, so that us a little stressed.”

Meanwhile, Maplewood is welcoming South Orange residents to its pool for the next couple of weekends as they wait for the pool to open.

“I just want to send some thanks out to the Maplewood Township Committee,” said South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum. “It’s very generous of them to partner with us over the weekends leading up to when we open. And unfortunately for everyone, the water was 57 degrees this past weekend. And it’s gonna be another chilly, chilly, chilly one this upcoming weekend. So climate change is real, but hopefully the following weekend is when we’ll start seeing much warmer weather and the kids being able to jump into the pool along with the adults.”

Collum said she had seen complaints on social media about the pool construction delays and she wanted to offer an explanation.

“I realize that people, especially on social media, might wonder like, why weren’t we on top of this sooner? You know, ‘Why don’t you plan ahead? What’s wrong with you folks?’ So, just to offer a mini explanation, ‘cause we all wanna get the pool open. We know it’s a really exciting time. There are very small windows of opportunity for when real structural work to a pool can occur. As you imagine during the summer, we’re using it,” she said. “You can’t really do it during the winter, it’s freezing. You’ve got the timetable in the spring and maybe a little bit in the fall.”

Collum hundreds of towns as well as schools and universities have pools in New Jersey and any place with a pool has to get work done in the same time frames before opening their pools for the summer, which can create a backlog of repairs, especially when there’s inclement weather.

“So, we work as hard as we can,” she said, adding that Village administration and the recreation team are “on top of this. And we are as eager [as anyone] to open the pool in a safe, reliable, clean way to the public, but this isn’t a matter of not planning for it.”

One thing they can’t account for is the weather, she said, and inclement sets every other town’s projects back also, and “we’re all waiting in line to get the work done. So thank you so much for your patience as we get through the next couple weeks and we open up to a wonderful pool season.”

Doran said officials are watching the weather and the construction closely and if any changes have to be made, they will announce that on the Village website or social media.