A “geriatric” black beat named Jelly briefly escaped her enclosure at the Turtle Back Zoo today, according to a post on the zoo’s official Instagram account.

Jelly, who is 20 years old, exited her enclosure due to human error, reported the zoo. Jelly did not leave the zoo grounds and the incident took place before the zoo was open to the public this morning.

Per the post: “Turtle Back Zoo’s 20-year-old black bear Jelly temporarily left her enclosure today, May 29. The geriatric bear walked through an unlocked gate and was discovered by zoo staff in less than 5 minutes, just a few feet from her enclosure in an area that is not accessible to the public. Staff followed established protocols to contain the bear, and the incident occurred and was resolved before Turtle Back opened to the public. At no time were visitors or staff in any immediate danger. We have determined the gate was unlocked due to who human error and are thoroughly reviewing our protocols and implementing extensive retraining to ensure our zoo remains safe and secure for our animals, visitors and staff.”