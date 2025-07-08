Maplewood Makos Edge Out West Orange Swimmers; Face Madison, Verona This Week

Overcoming weather-related delays, the Maplewood Makos edged out the West Orange Wave to win their second event of the summer season on Wednesday, July 2.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the swim meet at the Ginny Dunkel Pool in West Orange was twice postponed due to lightning in the area before being called off after just a few 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke heats. It was rescheduled the following day.

The 250-219 victory was the team’s second under new Head Coach Valerie Houghton.

The Makos face off against Madison on Tuesday, July 8, and will host Verona’s swim team at home on Thursday, July 10. Both meets begin at 6 p.m.