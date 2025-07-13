Maplewood Makos Set 3 Team Swim Records, Remain Undefeated 

The Maplewood Makos set three new team records and remained undefeated halfway through the summer swim season with a victory over the Verona Waves on Thursday, July 10.

Leonor Genung set a record 25-yard breaststroke time of 23.5 seconds in the 8-and-under age group. It’s her first season with the Makos, according to head coach Valerie Houghton, who added that Genung broke the previous record by almost five seconds.

Caroline Lembrich set a 50-yard backstroke record of 30.31 seconds for the 13-14 age group and was part of the 200-yard medley relay team that set a new record of 154.47 seconds along with Mason Keith, Nola Meehan and Ben Midland.

As is their custom, the Makos swimmers celebrated by jumping into the pool and coaxing the entire coaching staff into the water.

The final score was 278 to 164.

Earlier in the week, the Maplewood summer swim team tied against the Madison Barracudas in an away meet that was canceled due to thunderstorms in the area just after half of its events had been completed.

“It really came down to Mason Keith and Liam Scoon getting final points in the breaststroke,” Houghton said after the meet. The final score was 153-153.

Although several parents reported seeing lightning in the sky southwest of the Madison Community Pool shortly after 6:30 p.m., apparently neither swim officials nor lifeguard staff witnessed it. Less than half an hour later, officials called off the meet after thunder and lightning appeared.

The Makos will host West Orange on Tuesday, July 15, and will travel to Morris Township on Thursday, July 17. Both meets begin at 6 p.m. and are free to the public.