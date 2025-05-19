Maplewood’s 350-Year-Old Great White Ash Is Finally Leafing Out

Maplewood residents have been on tenterhooks waiting and watching for the 350ish-year-old great white ash tree in Memorial Park to leaf out this spring.

After the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy posted a notice on May 13, the tree seemed to take heed and finally began its transformation — but the lateness of the leafing and the incompleteness along some branches are still concerning. The tree has been inoculated regularly against the Emerald ash borer and the township arborist is doing an assessment.

In 2022, the tree, which sits at the top of the hill in Memorial Park, was certified as a Signature Tree, the biggest ash in Essex County and the second biggest in the state. It is now listed in the NJ Big and Heritage Tree Registry.

The Conservancy’s landscape consultant Jennifer Ryan nicknamed the tree ‘Yggdrasil,’ the Great Ash in Norse mythology, which is the center of the cosmos.

