Photos: Opening Day at the South Orange Pool

The sounds of summer are back.

After more than a month of delays, the South Orange Community Pool opened its doors at 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July to all residents — badge holders or not — and to a line of people who were waiting to get in.

Pool guests — and lifeguards — were happy to be back.

“The pool is the heart of the community in the summer,” said a long-time pool-goer and mother of a lifeguard. “So glad it’s finally opened. We were worried because the lifeguards could have gotten other jobs but they didn’t so it’s good they’re back!”

All three pools sparkled on a beautiful, cloudless day with temperatures around 80 degrees. Children who could swim wasted no time lining up for their deep water swim tests.

In South Orange, summer had officially begun.

Pool hours all weekend will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are some photos from Opening Day (photos by Laura Griffin):