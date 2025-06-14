South Orange Receives Sustainability Grant for a Rain Garden

South Orange Village was selected to receive a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey grant funded by the PSEG Foundation for a rain garden that can double as an outdoor classroom near South Orange Middle School.

“I’m so proud of this project and this team,” said South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum. “Our Environmental Commission continues to do great work for our community and our ecosystem thanks to the leadership of the EC Chair Kathleen Grant, and our EC liaison, Councilperson Olivia Lewis-Chang.”

Grant added, “We are excited to create a rain garden that can act as an outdoor classroom for students of the middle school while also providing real storm water, ecosystem and aesthetic benefits for the entire Village. We hope these native plants in the riparian zone can add to the established river curriculum of the school while supporting pollinators and other wildlife throughout the year.”

RELATED: South Orange Middle School First in School in Essex County to Attain River Friendly Certification

This round of grant funding awarded six $20,000 grants, thirteen $10,000 grants, and thirty-one $2,000 grants to communities across 18 counties. The projects reflect a diverse set of local sustainability efforts, including community gardens and outdoor classrooms, native plant and pollinator habitat restoration, environmental education and STEAM programming, green team support and municipal engagement, recycling and waste reduction initiatives, water conservation and rain garden installations, tree planting, and projects that promote public health, mental wellness, and hands-on sustainability learning in both school and municipal settings.

“Congratulations to the schools and towns receiving grants. Thank you for building positive momentum on the ground, in your communities,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “These grants continue to lead to meaningful projects that help make New Jersey more livable, environmentally friendly, and prosperous.”

Over the past 14 years, the PSEG Foundation has contributed more than $5.1 million to the Sustainable Jersey programs, strengthening its legacy of community investment and environmental leadership. Of that support, $3.7 million was distributed in grants directly to New Jersey municipalities and public schools.

“Our partnership with Sustainable Jersey is incredibly important to us. By combining our efforts and shared commitment to supporting young people, we’re able to fund programs that promote environmental education and inspire the next generation,” said Calvin Ledford, president of the PSEG Foundation and director of PSEG Corporate Social Responsibility. “A sustainable New Jersey starts with our youth — cultivating creativity, fostering responsibility and community. These are actions PSEG has championed for over 120 years. Congratulations to this year’s grant recipients for moving us all toward a cleaner future.”

Grant proposals were reviewed and selected by an independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee. These grants not only support innovative, community-driven projects but also help recipients advance toward Sustainable Jersey or Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.

Sustainable Jersey is a nonprofit organization that provides tools, training and financial incentives to support communities as they pursue sustainability initiatives. In the face of critical challenges, such as the climate crisis, environmental pollution and a widening equity divide, Sustainable Jersey empowers New Jersey municipalities and schools to be part of the solution.

To date, participants have successfully implemented and documented over 27,900 sustainability actions, and the program has awarded more than $8.4 million in grants to support community-based projects that build healthier, more sustainable futures across the state.