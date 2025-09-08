Turtle Back Zoo Breaks Ground on Island Habitat for Lemurs

WEST ORANGE – Work has begun at the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo to repurpose the former Sea Lion Sound Exit into an island habitat for lemurs.

At a groundbreaking on Friday, Sept. 5, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the nearly $4-million new exhibit will continue the County’s commitment to working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to advance its Species Survival Program and providing the community with an opportunity to learn about animals and their habitats.

“While we were disappointed to close the Sea Lion Sound, we do believe the lemurs will become the new dynamic centerpiece at Turtle Back Zoo and are sure to captivate our visitors’ attention,” DiVincenzo said. “We’ve made Turtle Back Zoo into a place where children and people of all ages can see animals from around the world. This exhibit will be an opportunity to raise awareness about the uniqueness of lemurs and the pressures being made on their habitats and survival.”

“As an AZA accredited zoo, preserving the biodiversity of our natural world is one of our primary missions,” said Jillian Fazio, director of Essex County Turtle Back Zoo. “This new habitat will provide an opportunity to highlight partnerships we have created over the past several years to support efforts to save these species and prevent their extinction in the wild. We hope to connect, educate and inspire our guests to join us in these efforts to conserve some of the most precious species on the planet.”

Zoological Society Executive Director Adam Kerins said, “I am happy to see the County’s continued investment in Turtle Back Zoo. This will showcase our commitment to wild species around the globe and to our promoting conservation locally.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers Lemurs as the world’s most endangered mammals. Found only on the island of Madagascar, there are over 100 different species that have evolved to fit every habitat and niche. Similar to primates, most lemurs are small, with a pointed snout, large eyes and a long tail, and eat primarily fruit and leaves. Primary threats to lemurs include habitat destruction and hunting; it is estimated that up to 90 percent of all lemur species will face extinction in the wild within the next 20 to 25 years.

The existing pool will be transformed with rock work and landscaping to resemble the rocky beach to forest landscape where lemurs are naturally found. A mesh enclosure will cover the exhibit and interior animal holding areas will be adapted for the exhibit’s new residents. Viewing areas for the public will be expanded.

Working closely with the AZA Species Survival Program, Turtle Back Zoo successfully transported its single remaining sea lion to another AZA facility last summer. According to Zoo officials, it was determined that with ever-increasing standards and guidelines for the welfare of marine mammals, the existing sea lion habitat was no longer adequate to meet the needs of the species. Zoo officials said the decision was made to help ensure the Zoo is providing the best care for all animals and that the zoo must always “exceed the needs of each species in our care, so each individual animal can live their best life.”

The renovation, they said, will meet this goal for several lemur and tortoise species and allow Turtle Back Zoo to support multiple species in the Species Survival Program through collaborative breeding efforts to maintain population sustainability. The existing touch tank with sharks and sting rays will remain.

French & Parrello Associates of Wall, NJ, received a professional services contract for $199,500 to design the new exhibit. AB Contracting from Wharton, NJ, was awarded a publicly bid contract for $3,707,974 for construction. The Essex County Department of Public Works will monitor the project to ensure delays are avoided. The project is being funded with $1 million from the Essex County Capital Budget and a $2.7 million grant from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund Advisory Board.