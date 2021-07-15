2 Rescued, 2 Firefighters Treated for Minor Injuries at Valley Street Fire in Maplewood

From the Maplewood Fire Department:

On July 14, 2021, at 5:58 p.m., Maplewood Fire Department Units Deputy 3, Tower 31 and Engine 32 responded for a fire alarm activation at 747 Valley St. MFD Engine 34 was unavailable due to those firefighters staffing our ambulance for a separate medical call occurring shortly before this incident.

Upon arrival Deputy 3 found a heavy smoke condition coming from the building. Fire was seen on the lower level. He requested mutual aid to the scene from Union, South Orange, Orange, Irvington, East Orange and Millburn Fire Departments, as well as, South Orange Rescue Squad and University Hospital EMS. Newark provided coverage for Maplewood Township. Maplewood Police were also on scene assisting with operations.

Fire was found and extinguished in an apartment on the lower level of the building. Two victims were removed by the Fire Department. Both were transported to St Barnabas Medical Center by South Orange Rescue Squad for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two Firefighters suffered minor injuries. One with smoke inhalation and the other with heat exhaustion. Neither were transported to the hospital.

The Maplewood Building Department was on scene and determined the lower and first floors to be uninhabitable. The second and third floors were safe for the residents to return to. The Red Cross was on scene to assist the approximately ten residents who were displaced.

The Maplewood Fire Department conducted an investigation of the fire. The point of origin was found to be in a lower level apartment. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

As further information becomes available, more details will be released.