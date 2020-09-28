29-Year-Old Irvington Woman Killed in Hit & Run at Chancellor Ave in Maplewood

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy Devaul announced today that the Maplewood Police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run incident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Johanne L. Barthelemy of Irvington.

In the early morning hours today, Monday, Sept. 28, Barthelemy was struck outside her Nissan Murano in the area of 1016 Chancellor Avenue. The driver of the vehicle did not stop. The victim sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:49 a.m. No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.