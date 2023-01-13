Altercation at 7-Eleven Near Columbia High School Draws Police Presence

Maplewood Police responded to reports of an altercation at the 7-Eleven store at the corner of Valley Street and Prospect Street across from Columbia High School on Friday afternoon, after an employee received minor injuries while attempting to close the doors because of overcrowding.

From Maplewood Police Dept. Chief Albert Sally:

On this date, 01/13/23, at approximately 2:40 pm, the Maplewood Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from the 7-11 convenience store at 490 Valley Street. One male juvenile tried to push past to gain entry into the store after the store manager attempted to close the doors due to overcrowding. The altercation resulted in the employee sustaining minor scrapes, which did not require further medical attention. The juvenile left the area before the officers arrived. Store representative reports no items taken. Colombia [sic] High School officials identified the juvenile and followed up with the guardian.

The Maplewood Police Department sent out two Nixle alerts Friday afternoon, one at 2:50 p.m. noting that police would have “extra police presence in the area of Columbia High School.” A second alert shortly after reported that “Extra police attention was given to the area of Valley St / Parker Ave for pedestrian safety.”

Sally told Village Green that officers maintained a presence at the store until the investigation was completed. He did not respond to a question about whether any charges had been filed.

Asked what steps if any would be taken to prevent the issue from occurring again, Sally said, “We will follow-up with the store to find out.”